Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Lengthy Twitter Thread Attacking ‘Weak’ Republicans

By Josh FeldmanSep 10th, 2021, 8:34 pm
 
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) went on the attack against her own party Friday and accused many Republicans of being so “weak” they could lose support leading into the midterms.

Greene, who compared the House mask mandate to Nazi Germany and has pushed vaccine misinformation, tweeted that Republicans should be listening to her because “there’s no reason for people to support” the party if they don’t deliver.

“Our voters are fed up with Republicans in Congress doing nothing to stop Dictator Joe Biden,” Greene continued. “The Communist Democrat agenda could be beat if my colleagues would legislate and take action the way many give interviews on TV.”

Greene said that Biden should be impeached, and suggested if Republicans don’t “get their asses in gear,” the party risks “the devastating reality of losing the trust and confidence of Republican voters going into ‘22.”

“While yes we as a conference have to fight harder to win and keep tight districts, we should not promote weak Republicans to chairmanships, help pass their crappy bills, and highlight them on Fox News all the time,” Greene added.

