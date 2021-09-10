Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) went on the attack against her own party Friday and accused many Republicans of being so “weak” they could lose support leading into the midterms.

Greene, who compared the House mask mandate to Nazi Germany and has pushed vaccine misinformation, tweeted that Republicans should be listening to her because “there’s no reason for people to support” the party if they don’t deliver.

It can not be overstated that when Republicans don’t do what they say, they give no reason for people to support them. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

“Our voters are fed up with Republicans in Congress doing nothing to stop Dictator Joe Biden,” Greene continued. “The Communist Democrat agenda could be beat if my colleagues would legislate and take action the way many give interviews on TV.”

You see, Republicans have a razor thin minority in the House, only short a few votes. This puts maximum pressure on Pelosi to perform because she can’t lose any votes, she needs her full conference to pass bills. And perform she does. I respect her for that. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Easy to perform when Republicans in the House apply no real pressure even though Democrat bills are so heinously un-American. The Communist Democrat agenda could be beat if my colleagues would legislate and take action the way many give interviews on TV. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

If Republicans are worth their weight in salt then they better wake up and realize that they are leaving their own with no confidence and feeling like they have to take matters in their own hands. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Greene said that Biden should be impeached, and suggested if Republicans don’t “get their asses in gear,” the party risks “the devastating reality of losing the trust and confidence of Republican voters going into ‘22.”

Republicans must take action or face the devastating reality of losing the trust and confidence of Republican voters going into ‘22, and many are already on the fence bc of the election and lack of real effort to fix it by elected Rs. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

“While yes we as a conference have to fight harder to win and keep tight districts, we should not promote weak Republicans to chairmanships, help pass their crappy bills, and highlight them on Fox News all the time,” Greene added.

Those weak and moderate Republicans don’t reflect the values of our base or our party. Why are they the ones diluting the decisions and stopping the fight? Hence back to where I started on why I ran for Congress, Republican failures to do what they said they would do. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com