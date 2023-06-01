Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushes Wild Claim ‘Honey Pots’ Were Used to Make Jan. 6 Rioters ‘Commit Crimes’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made a wild suggestion that “honey pots” may have been used to entrap Jan. 6 participants.

The claim came from the Congresswoman’s Rumble podcast MTG Battleground on Wednesday, where she talked about having viewed portions of the Jan. 6 tapes.

“We have brave FBI whistleblowers and other whistleblowers that are coming forward and informing our committees about this information,” Greene said.

“You see, this should never happen. The federal government should never be weaponized against the people and set up honeypots and traps to draw people in and actually take part in making these people commit crimes and then framing the people to set up a narrative against a president,” Greene added.

“It’s wrong, and I believe that’s what happened on January 6th,” she declared boldly.

Wednesday, Greene also announced that more tapes will be released to two far-right journalists, and a third outlet yet to be named.

Huge news: As I promised the J6 tapes will be released. @SpeakerMcCarthy will give @jsolomonReports, @Julie_kelly2, and a third outlet unfettered access to the J6 tapes. Their reporting on it starts tomorrow! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 31, 2023

This was far from the only wild claim Greene threw out during the episode. At another point during her conversation, she claimed that the person who placed pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC committee buildings on Jan. 5 may have been part of an elaborate plot. A clip from the episode began circulating via the progressive watchdog Patriot Takes on Twitter.

Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests the January 5th “so-called pipe bomber” may be an FBI false flag: “This is the behavior of someone that seems to be wanted to be seen on video camera and isn’t concerned about getting caught. …[The FBI] were supposedly hunting this person down.” pic.twitter.com/pv7jxMDikc — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 31, 2023

“This is the behavior of someone that seems to be wanted to be seen on video camera and isn’t concerned about getting caught,” Greene said.

Watch above via MTG Battleground.

