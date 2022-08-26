Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds After Biden White House Calls Out Her Forgiven PPP Loan: ‘Go To Hell Joe’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded Monday after the official White House called her out by name over a forgiven Paycheck Protection Loan she received in 2020.

The congresswoman told President Joe Biden to “go to hell” in a tweet.

Thursday, the White House highlighted forgiven PPP loans of a number of Republican lawmakers who had complained about Biden’s announcement he would forgive a substantial amount of student debt.

A day before, Greene accused Democrats of buying votes, and said student loan forgiveness is “completely unfair” during an interview on Newsmax TV.

The White House shared a clip of the interview, and commented, “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.”

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Friday, Greene shared a short snippet from Biden’s campaign remarks Thursday in Maryland. In the clip shared by Greene, he said, “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

She commented, “I don’t respect you for leaving our border wide open allowing an invasion & deadly drugs in daily, arming the Taliban, wrecking our economy, killing our energy independence, & supporting killing the unborn & genital mutilation of children. Go to hell Joe.”

I don’t respect you for leaving our border wide open allowing an invasion & deadly drugs in daily, arming the Taliban, wrecking our economy, killing our energy independence, & supporting killing the unborn & genital mutilation of children.

Go to hell Joe.

pic.twitter.com/MHqdnYIQdS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 26, 2022

Friday was not the first time Greene has unloaded on Biden. Last August, she posted a video of her at a gym. In a 17-second clip, she said:

Joe Biden, you’re not a president. You’re a piece of shit. Thousands of Americans are stuck over there in Afghanistan and you’re letting the Taliban kick your ass while you’re lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job. Bring these Americans home.

The Biden administration equated grumbling from Republicans about student loan forgiveness to “hypocrisy” in a statement to Newsweek.

“We’ve never hesitated to call out hypocrisy, and we’re not going to stop now,” said White House spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) disputed his forgiven PPP loan met the bar for hypocrisy.

A Democrat governor declared my family’s business non-essential and shut our doors. This money saved over 160 essential jobs in Western Pennsylvania during the pandemic. PPP loans are designed to be forgiven. Student loans are not. Big difference! https://t.co/XsxAsgdvtY — Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) August 26, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com