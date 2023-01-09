Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Dr. Dre Calling Her ‘Hateful,’ Slams His ‘Glorification of the Thug Life’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) ripped Dr. Dre’s “glorification” of “violence against women” and “thug life” after he denied her the use of his music and called her “hateful.”

Greene began Monday by uploading a video on Twitter featuring the beat for the rapper’s hit song Still D.R.E from the album 2001. The song features Snoop Dogg.

The video showed the Georgia Republican strutting around to celebrate Kevin McCarthy’s election as House speaker. The clip also featured a phone call Greene had with former President Donald Trump just before the vote.

“It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming,” Greene captioned the video.

The rapper and music mogul issued a copyright complaint saying he does not let politicians use his music.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre told TMZ of Greene. Twitter disabled the video after an attorney for Dre sent Greene a cease and desist letter that questioned her knowledge of the law.

“One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country,” the attorney stated. “It’s possible though that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane or insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.”

Contacted by TMZ for a response, Greene slammed the rapper’s music.

“While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” Greene said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com