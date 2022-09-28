Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) demanded Wednesday that the Huffington Post edit a headline on its website from early in the morning covering a recent ad she released online, which included a contest to win a hunting trip with her.

The headline, which was eventually changed, originally read, “Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Dems To Hogs, Wants Help Shooting Them Dead.”

The article itself, written by Lee Moran, accurately describes the content of Greene’s ad despite the headline missing the mark.

“We’ve got sky-rocketing inflation, high diesel fuel and Democrats’ America last policies,” Greene says, adding, “Democrats aren’t the only ones destroying farmers’ ability to put food on the table.”

“We got wild hogs destroying farmers’ fields, so we decided to go hog hunting,” Greene concludes as a video of her shooting a hog from a helicopter then plays.

Clearly, the Huffington Post headline overstated the content and meaning of the ad. Greene did draw the comparison between Democrats and hogs in harming the “ability to put food on the table,” but to insinuate that she equated shooting the hogs to shooting Democrats was a bridge too far.

Greene has been accused of making calls for political violence before and other ads during the 2022 primaries also included rhetoric that winked at political violence.

“I demand you change this headline and your lies about me immediately,” wrote Greene on Twitter while sharing the article.

“Your freedom of press is not freedom to lie about me,” Greene added, “I NEVER said anything like this and did NOT call for violence on Democrats.”

Lee Moran, your political activist posing as a journalist writing for your hard left political blog, should be fired immediately for such a lie. Your editor should be fired for using his position to green light such atrocious lies and character assassinations against me. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 28, 2022

“Lee Moran, your political activist posing as a journalist writing for your hard left political blog, should be fired immediately for such a lie,” she continued in a lengthy thread, adding:

Your editor should be fired for using his position to green light such atrocious lies and character assassinations against me. As a matter of fact, I’m fed up with the political hacks in the media who lie about Republicans every single day. You don’t get to lie about me and many of my colleagues calling us Nazis, fascists, and any other nasty label you type up and get away with it. There is not one single Republican that has ever aligned with Nazism, fascism, Marxism, socialism, communism, or any other awful political ideology. But I can’t say the same about Democrats, Hollywood elites, or the media. Your projection is becoming exposed.

The Huffington Post edited the headline a few hours after Greene’s comments. “Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Dems To The Hogs She Wants To Shoot Dead,” reads the new headline.

HuffPo added an editor’s note to the story, saying, “This headline has been updated to clarify the contents of the video.”

