Marjorie Taylor Greene Shouts at Liz Cheney on House Floor; Cheney Fires Back With ‘Jewish Space Lasers’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) got into a brief, heated back-and-forth on the House floor during the Steve Bannon criminal contempt vote.

Cheney, vice chair of the January 6 select committee, argued before the vote the committee needs to look into what Bannon knew before the riots at the Capitol.

As the vote was underway, Greene shouted at Cheney and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) about why they’re investigating the insurrection but not riots at Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

“Why don’t you guys investigate something that matters for the people?” Greene asked.

Cheney shot back by invoking “Jewish space lasers.”

“I never said that, Liz,” Greene remarked.

“Jewish space lasers” originated with a bizarre conspiracy Greene once posted about on Facebook, but whatever you may have seen from History of the World, Part I, no, this is not a thing.

Raskin later detailed the spat to reporters and confirmed they indeed “got into a back and forth about Jewish space lasers.”

Raskin: “And then [MTG] started screaming, I don’t know. She starts screaming at Liz… I can’t remember exactly what she said, but they got into a back and forth about Jewish space lasers.” — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) October 21, 2021

The moment was captured on C-SPAN, but with very faint audio. We have touched up the sound a bit so you can make out part of the conversation. We apologize for the static.

Listen above, via C-SPAN.

