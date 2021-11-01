Marjorie Taylor Greene Slapped With Three More Fines for Violating House Mask Mandate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been hit with three more fines for not wearing a mask on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The House Ethics Committee released a statement on Monday about three instances in September of where Greene was not wearing a mask on the House floor. Greene had already been fined three times.

Greene has now reportedly received $13,000 in fines for violating the House rule. The fines come out of her congressional paycheck, which is $174,000.

Also on Monday, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) was hit with $7,500 in fines for violating the House mask mandate on three separate occasions, according to the House Ethics Committee.

