Marjorie Taylor Greene Smeared Dylan Mulvaney as ‘One of the Biggest Pedophiles in America’ on Deleted Podcast Episode

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene smeared transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on the first episode of her new podcast, which has now been deleted.

Greene’s podcast on Rumble launched last Tuesday and by Thursday, the first episode had completely vanished. But that wasn’t before eagle-eyed Twitter users were able to grab clips from the show.

One clip in particular highlighted Greene’s comments towards trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who has been at the center of the Bud Light controversy after the company partnered with her for a brand deal. The clip was shared via Patriot Takes on Twitter.

“I’d like to bring up one of the biggest pedophiles in America today. His name is Dylan Mulvaney, and I won’t be referring to him as a ‘She’ or ‘Her.’ Let’s go ahead and play this video,” Greene said before playing the branded video featuring Mulvaney.

Another clip from the episode, which was obtained by Patriot Takes, featured Greene accusing Mulvaney of working to sexualize children.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, after playing Dylan’s video: “This is Dylan Mulvaney. He’s an actor, and he has a very specific role that he is playing and it’s the grooming of sexualization of children.” pic.twitter.com/qVKK3Y9T2e — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 22, 2023

“This is Dylan Mulvaney. He’s an actor, and he has a very specific role that he is playing and it’s the grooming of sexualization of children.”

The first episode of her podcast has been removed entirely from Rumble while her second episode remains on the platform. Greene’s press office did not immediately reply to Mediaite’s request for comment.

Watch above via MTG Battleground podcast.

