Marjorie Taylor Greene Touts Video of Constituents Welcoming Her Back to District But There’s One Man Flipping Her Off

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted, what was intended to be a heartfelt video of constituents, but featured one unhappy man flipping her off.

Greene posted the video to her Twitter Thursday night after a speaking engagement in Cobb County, Georgia in Atlanta. “WOW — thank you so much Cobb County! It is great to be back home in Northwest Georgia!! 🍑” Greene wrote.

The video featured a semi-filled middle school auditorium giving a standing ovation as Greene wrapped up her speech. But in the corner, one man stayed sitting and proudly displayed a middle finger toward the stage.

The moment was originally highlighted by Patriot Takes on Twitter.

Oops. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted video of a constituent giving her the middle finger as she exited the stage at last night’s town hall. https://t.co/PflXu3p2Pz pic.twitter.com/y6xdcfpV4s — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 2, 2023

In addition to the video, Greene posted a photo with another thank you message.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to my Town Hall tonight to ask questions and for allowing me to update you on the important work I’m doing to serve you in Congress! I will never stop working for the people and values of Northwest Georgia!” Greene wrote.

Thank you to everyone who came out to my Town Hall tonight to ask questions and for allowing me to update you on the important work I’m doing to serve you in Congress! I will never stop working for the people and values of Northwest Georgia! pic.twitter.com/j0aH5yzZUZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 2, 2023

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com