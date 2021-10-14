Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries to Defend Kyrie Irving With Very Wrong Covid-HIV Comparison

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) tried to defend unvaccinated NBA athletes by making a wrongheaded comparison to HIV.

Greene, who has spread anti-vaccine nonsense before, reacted to NBA star Kyrie Irving defending his refusal to get vaccinated thus far.

So the congresswoman went ahead and tweeted, “The fascist NBA won’t let Kyrie Irving play for refusing a vaccine. But yet they still let Magic Johnson play with HIV.”

The fascist NBA won’t let Kyrie Irving play for refusing a vaccine. But yet they still let Magic Johnson play with HIV. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 14, 2021

The coronavirus is a contagious disease that can spread from person to person through casual contact. HIV is, um, not.

Greene is somehow not the only person who has made the flat-out wrong comparison. Clay Travis and Republican candidate Lavern Spicer threw out the argument earlier this week:

In the 1990’s the NBA allowed Magic Johnson to play with HIV. That was the right call based on the risk protocol. Now Kyrie Irving can’t play without the covid vaccine, which provides zero risk to any healthy adult. This is all madness. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 13, 2021

Yes, through blood. Players bleed on the court all the time. There was no cure for HIV then & it was presumed to be a death sentence for all who got it. Yet Magic played with protocols in place. Covid is a far less dangerous virus. And there is a vaccine. Yet Kyrie can’t play. https://t.co/JKkH1odGPV — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 13, 2021

They let Magic Johnson play basketball with FULL-BLOWN HIV but won’t let Kyrie Irving play because he won’t get a COVID shot. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) October 12, 2021

It can’t. You might need to go back to school. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) October 12, 2021

Greene was immediately called out for her ridiculous take:

Someone please inform @mtgreenee how HIV is spread. https://t.co/sChmdVVro1 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 14, 2021

This is a member of Congress in 2021. https://t.co/sfLsXltswd — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) October 14, 2021

