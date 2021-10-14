Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries to Defend Kyrie Irving With Very Wrong Covid-HIV Comparison

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) tried to defend unvaccinated NBA athletes by making a wrongheaded comparison to HIV.

Greene, who has spread anti-vaccine nonsense before, reacted to NBA star Kyrie Irving defending his refusal to get vaccinated thus far.

So the congresswoman went ahead and tweeted, “The fascist NBA won’t let Kyrie Irving play for refusing a vaccine. But yet they still let Magic Johnson play with HIV.”

The coronavirus is a contagious disease that can spread from person to person through casual contact. HIV is, um, not.

Greene is somehow not the only person who has made the flat-out wrong comparison. Clay Travis and Republican candidate Lavern Spicer threw out the argument earlier this week:

Greene was immediately called out for her ridiculous take:

