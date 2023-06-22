Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants U.S. Military ‘Stacked’ on Our Border — With Canada

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for the United States military to be stationed at both the Mexico and Canadian borders.

The congresswoman made the comment on Rep. Matt Gaetz’s podcast Firebrand as part of a discussion about immigration and the lack of security along America’s borders. The clip began circulating on Twitter via Patriot Takes on Thursday.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to deploy the military to the borders of Canada and Mexico. pic.twitter.com/2eBWhikmvP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 22, 2023

“It’s insane. Biden administration, the Pentagon, everybody running the military, they ignore the American border,” Greene said.

“I think our military should be stacked at the southern border and the northern border. I think we should be defending our country. I think we should be fighting the cartels and not the Russians,” she added.

Greene has previously advocated for “bombing the Mexican cartels” instead of sending aid to the Ukraine war in an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast Triggered.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says we should bomb Mexican cartels, instead of supporting Ukraine. Granted, she’s talking to Don Jr when she says it, which is like talking to a stump. (Video: Triggered on Rumble) pic.twitter.com/b71DnjLL3K — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 17, 2023

“I can’t understand why we’re fighting a war in Ukraine, and we’re not bombing the Mexican cartels who are poisoning Americans every single day. I know that sounds extreme. I’m not talking about the Mexican government or the Mexican people. I’m talking about the cartels – they’re murdering Americans,” Greene said.

Watch above via Firebrand with Matt Gaetz.

