Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Fox News About Turning on MAGA: ‘Everyone I’ve Talked To Has Deleted The Fox News App’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had some sharp words for Fox News after the network announced the departure of Tucker Carlson on Monday.

The conversation took place on the Tuesday edition of Firebrand with Matt Gaetz where Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Greene sat down to discuss the cable news shakeup. A clip from the episode was shared on Twitter via The Recount.

“I don’t know how you feel about Fox News, but I’ll go in on what I think. What they’ve done is they caved to the woke mob. They absolutely caved to the woke mob because all these lawsuits, they have the dominion lawsuit, they have all these other lawsuits coming in,” Greene said comparing them to “the left.”

Greene recalled her own battle with people on the left attempting to get her kicked off the ballot in order to “save democracy” when she was running for Congress.

“So to save democracy, they believe in canceling people and silencing their speech. And that’s what they think they’re doing to Tucker Carlson and Fox News went along with it. Fox News has no idea how badly they’re hurting their company,” Greene said.

“Everyone I’ve talked to has deleted the Fox News app on their phones. People are canceling their Fox Nation subscriptions. People are saying, ‘I am done with Fox,'” Greene added.

She also discussed having watched Fox & Friends Tuesday morning and was stunned to hear one of their talking points focused on elevating moderate Republican voices.

“So they were talking about the difference of, you know, ‘We need to give moderate Republicans a chance because, you know, it’s the MAGA Republicans that may be the problem.’ And that was the angle they were talking about on Fox & Friends. And I was like, okay, you guys fired Tucker Carlson. You guys did this. You caved to the woke mob and then you wanna turn on MAGA, be my guest,” Greene said.

Watch above via Firebrand with Matt Gaetz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com