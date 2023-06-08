Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Shocking Response to Young School Shooting Survivor: ‘Terrible Break’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went viral on TikTok Wednesday when a video of her talking with a young school shooting survivor began to circulate.

The video, which was uploaded to the platform by a user named @sarahfishkind showed the Congresswoman walking down a street in D.C. alongside her aides as they approached a group of activists wanting to discuss gun control.

“Hi. Excuse me. What’s your plan to end gun violence?” a unidentified young woman asked.

“I support the Second Amendment,” Greene said before losing one of her heels on the sidewalk. “Whoop, hang on.”

Greene doubled back to grab her shoe as the activists moved in closer to ask her more questions.

“Do you support murdering children?” the young woman asked.

“No, Do you support murdering children?” Greene pushed back.

The young woman clarified that she’s actually a school shooting survivor although she did not provide any more information.

“Oh, really? Well, you know what, that’s a terrible break,” Greene said. “I support the Second Amendment and bad guys being locked up.”

“Is this gonna be another ***** thoughts and prayers — again?” the woman asked as Greene quickly booked it down the street.

Watch above via @sarahfishkind on TikTok.

