Mark Cuban Confirms: Dallas Mavericks No Longer Playing National Anthem Before Games

The Dallas Mavericks have ceased playing the national anthem before home games at the American Airlines Center, owner Mark Cuban confirmed on Tuesday.

Cuban told ESPN he made the change after consulting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The team managed to play 13 regular and preseason games before the change was widely reported.

Silver stopped enforcing NBA rules requiring players to stand for the anthem in 2020 as part of a wider effort to implement reforms incorporating social-justice messaging into NBA activities. The association painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on the floor of the venue where games began last year, and also began allowing players to wear messages related to the movement on their jerseys.

“I recognize that this is a very emotional issue on both sides of the equation in America right now, and I think it calls for real engagement rather than rule enforcement,” Silver said in December.

To the chagrin of some elected Texans, Cuban has taken a similar stance. Writing on Twitter Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called Cuban’s decision to cancel the anthem “a slap in the face to every American” and “an embarrassment to Texas.”

“Sell the franchise and some Texas Patriots will buy it,” Patrick added. “We ARE the land of free & the home of the brave.”

