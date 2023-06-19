Mark Cuban Slams Joe Rogan: You’ve ‘Become Everything Supposedly Wrong With’ Mainstream Media

Mark Cuban raged against Joe Rogan on Twitter after the podcaster challenged medical professionals to debate notorious anti-vaxxer and presidential candidate RFK Jr.

The exchange took place on Sunday night as Rogan responded to a prominent pundit who doubted that anyone in the medical field would take him up on the opportunity to debate Kennedy. Since the release of his interview with Kennedy, Rogan has challenged Dr. Peter Hotez, an advocate in vaccinology to debate the candidate, an offer he has repeatedly turned down.

No medical professional should ever agree to do this. Never. It elevates the conspiracy guy, demeans the medical professional, and will only convince the kooks out there that RFK is right because a real doctor took the time to debate him. Never debate a conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/k8xdSEAEiL — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 18, 2023

“No medical professional should ever agree to do this. Never. It elevates the conspiracy guy, demeans the medical professional, and will only convince the kooks out there that RFK is right because a real doctor took the time to debate him. Never debate a conspiracy theorist,” wrote author and Atlantic contributor Tom Nichols.

Rogan quickly replied blasting Big Pharma as “heartless monsters.”

That would be a great suggestion if you could assure that the industry you were representing wasn’t completely captured by heartless monsters who have a history of some of the biggest criminal fines in human history because their deception has cost hundreds of thousands of people… https://t.co/fVlPdwCWrq — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 18, 2023

“That would be a great suggestion if you could assure that the industry you were representing wasn’t completely captured by heartless monsters who have a history of some of the biggest criminal fines in human history because their deception has cost hundreds of thousands of people their lives,” Rogan wrote.

“It would be a great suggestion if the industry you were defending didn’t occasionally look at human beings as an opportunity to generate insane wealth regardless of the tragic consequences. But you can’t do that, so… maybe it would be a good idea to have a fucking debate,” he added.

Cuban, who recently dabbled in the Big Pharma industry himself with his company Cost Plus Drugs aimed at providing low-cost medicines, jumped into the conversation.

Way to talk in generalities Joe. Not saying there aren't a lot of fucked up things about pharma. That's why we created https://t.co/jYSNkP7amr. But to ignore that the same industry has saved who knows how many lives is bullshit and you know it.

It's also disrespectful to all… https://t.co/bUawoBgbH6 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 18, 2023

“Way to talk in generalities Joe. Not saying there aren’t a lot of fucked up things about pharma. That’s why we created Costplusdrugs. But to ignore that the same industry has saved who knows how many lives is bullshit and you know it,” Cuban wrote. “It’s also disrespectful to all the doctors, researchers and medical professionals that dedicate their lives to saving lives, like Dr Hotez and the 800k plus doctors in the country that believe vaccines save lives.”

Cuban accused Rogan of bullying Dr. Hotez — who was subsequently “stalked” outside his home by anti-vaxxers parroting Rogan.

“You aren’t trying to find the ground truth on vaccines. If you were you would bring on someone who focused on debating the issue,” Cuban said.

“Trying to bully Dr Hotez is ridiculous. You have producers that will prepare you and you get to control the conversation. @RobertKennedyJr also has a staff ready to prepare him, and these topics are what he talks about in every speech. You both do this on a daily basis. Dr Hotez works every day to try to find ways to help people,” Cuban wrote.

The entrepreneur argued Rogan and Elon Musk’s Twitter “are the mainstream online media and your platforms have become everything supposedly wrong with” mainstream media.

“You are driven by self interest. Just like the MSM always has been accused of. And you both have earned that right. You busted your asses to be great at what you do and earned all you have accomplished. But don’t lie to yourselves and all of us and tell us you are different. You aren’t,” Cuban concluded.

