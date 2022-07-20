Mark Cuban Supports LIV Tour Takeover But Admits Concerns For Other Sports That May Follow Suit

Entrepreneur and Owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban is finally weighing in on the LIV golf tour that’s shaking up the sports world.

LIV Tour is a start-up looking to compete directly with the renowned PGA golf tour. With investors from Saudi Arabia, the company has been able to secure some of the biggest names in sports, including Phil Mickelson, who recently accepted a $200 million dollar contract with the league.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast last week, Cuban was asked about the tour and what it could mean for the business of sports.

“There’s a price for everything,” Cuban said bluntly. “Here’s the way I look at it from a golfer’s perspective, you know, you bust your ass and you — there’s complete uncertainty. You don’t know how much you’re gonna make. Maybe you have some sponsors, maybe you’re doing some deals, and that’s great. You’re making some money, but you have a limited lifespan in, in your golf career.”

“If you’re apolitical, you’re not really into politics one way or the other, and someone offers you 30, 40, 50 million dollars, your family’s more important than what the media’s gonna say about you,” he added.

“You think that scares any other leagues that this is happening like that?” co-host Aaron Steinberg asked.

“I don’t know that it scares other leagues. Um, but it makes us pay attention. That’s for sure. Because you know, who knows what for what other sport or what other, you know, country, whatever it may be that is gonna come in and try to buy recognition,” Cuban said.

Listen above via the Full Send Podcast.

