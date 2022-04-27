Mark Levin Rips Trump-Backed J.D. Vance: ‘Favorite of the Corporatist, Hollywood, Elite… That’s His Record’

Fox News host Mark Levin ripped Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance on Twitter Wednesday as a Hollywood shill.

Levin took to his Twitter page Wednesday evening to challenge Vance on his record, which he said is not “MAGA,” “America First” or even “conservative.”

2. In fact, he’s backed by billionaire Peter Thiel with millions in PAC money because he is, and has always been, a big favorite of the corporatist, Hollywood, elite. That’s his record, no matter how his surrogates and commercials seek to remake him. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 27, 2022

Levin also took a shot at Peter Thiel while he connected Vance to corporate interests and Hollywood.

4. Ohio’s real constitutional conservative is Josh Mandel!https://t.co/47dYi9Rgbz — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 27, 2022

Former President Donald Trump controversially endorsed the Hillbilly Elegy author last week.

Despite the high-profile endorsement, Ohio’s wild GOP Senate primary is anything but settled.

Trump’s involvement in the race has not seen state conservatives coalesce around Vance.

Last week, a state conservative group which has endorsed MAGA candidate Josh Mandel asked Ohioans to “boycott” Trump’s rally in the state last weekend.

“Ohio Value Voters urges Ohioans to boycott the Trump Rally in Delaware County this Saturday, April 23rd. However, it you decide to attend, when President Trump introduces JD Vance, make your voices heard by letting Trump know, JD Vance is Wrong for Ohio,” the group Ohio Value Voters stated. “Booing is entirely appropriate!”

Other conservatives in Ohio also called on Trump to rescind the endorsement.

Nearly three-dozen delegates who supported Trump in 2016 asked him to take back the endorsement.

“We would respectfully request you reconsider your endorsement of JD Vance to show your supporters in Ohio and across our great state why we first believed in you back in 2016,” the delegates wrote in a letter. “That it really was about the We the People, America First, and Making America Great Again not supporting a political chameleon and snake oil salesman like JD Vance!”

Voters will head to the polls on May 3.

