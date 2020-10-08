Mark Meadows Reportedly Hosted 70 People at His Daughter’s Wedding in May, Violating State Orders Banning Gatherings of More Than 10

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly hosted 70 guests at his daughter’s wedding in Georgia this past May, in violation of a state order banning gatherings in excess of 10 people.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Meadows hosted 70 people at the affair, which took place on May 31 at the Biltmore in Atlanta. Among the guests was Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The AJC reports that none of the attendees wore masks.

The event was in direct violation of an order signed into Georgia law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on May 12 which prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people. Neither Meadows, nor a representative from the venue, commented on the event when contacted by the AJC.

Meadows has come under criticism for holding briefings in recent days without wearing a mask — despite the fact that he’s been in close proximity to President Donald Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus last Thursday. The White House says Meadows has consistently tested negative for Covid-19, and did so again on Thursday morning.

