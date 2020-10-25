comScore

Mark Meadows Stuns With Comments About Pandemic Response: ‘Just Giving Up’

By Josh FeldmanOct 25th, 2020, 12:09 pm

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows set off a firestorm Sunday after telling Jake Tapper on CNN that “we are not going to control the pandemic.”

“Why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic?” Tapper asked him.

“Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu,” Meadows responded.

“But why not make efforts to contain it?” Tapper followed up.

“We are making efforts to contain it,” Meadows said. “What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors.”

Meadows was immediately called out across social media for those blunt comments:

