Mark Meadows Swipes at Comey Silence Ahead of IG Report; Comey Responds: ‘@ Me Next Time, Bruh’

Yesterday reports came out that the DOJ decided against prosecuting former FBI Director James Comey for leaking classified information after a referral from the IG’s office. One official told Fox News, “Everyone at the DOJ involved in the decision said it wasn’t a close call. They all thought this could not be prosecuted.”

Fox also reported that the report from inspector general Michael Horowitz is expected very soon.

Last night on Twitter, Congressman Mark Meadows (R- NC) swiped at Comey regarding that impending report, saying, “As the IG report on Comey approaches, we’re getting the sound of silence. No Comey tweets. No softball interviews.”

He added that “the truth is coming” and that “the verdict won’t be pretty.”

As the IG report on Comey approaches, we’re getting the sound of silence. No Comey tweets. No softball interviews. Must be tougher when you get questioned by a DOJ Inspector General. The truth is coming. His actions will come to light. And the verdict won’t be pretty. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) August 2, 2019

Comey ended up responding on Twitter saying, “I love transparency. I just wait for facts before I talk about them.”

He expressed confidence in the outcome of the IG report and then actually added, “And @ me next time, bruh.”

I love transparency. I just wait for facts before I talk about them. I’m confident the results of all IG reports will show honest public servants worked hard to protect this country from a threat this president and his enablers won’t acknowledge. And @ me next time, bruh. https://t.co/0yTNgV2K4F — James Comey (@Comey) August 2, 2019

