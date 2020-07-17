Mark Zuckerberg told Dr. Anthony Fauci that President Donald Trump is to blame for the United States being “significantly worse” than other countries in how it has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook CEO slammed Trump and his administration’s response to the pandemic during a Thursday afternoon discussion with the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a conversation that was streamed by Reuters.

“At this point, it is clear that the trajectory of the U.S. is significantly worse than many other countries, and that our government and this administration have been considerably less effective in handling this,” Zuckerberg noted.

The United States “reopened too quickly” Zuckerberg added, comparing a recent spike in cases across the country to a drop in “every other developed country.”

“Our response needs to be guided by science,” he added before thanking Dr. Fauci for his “dedicated leadership”.

For his part, Fauci agreed that a major issue has been those states that “jumped over” the strict reopening guidelines. “One of the things that became clear is when you look at what the guidelines were for opening, you know the checkpoints that you have to get past before you go into the next phase, some of them went too quickly and jumped over them.”

Watch video above via Yahoo! Finance.

