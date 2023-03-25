Mary Trump Fears For DA After Donald Trump’s ‘Violent Threats’ — Says ‘I Hope Mr. Bragg Has Lots Of Security’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump torched former President Donald Trump over his recent threats, and said she hopes Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “has lots of security.”

Trump has been whipping up a frenzy over Bragg’s investigation around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and reports Trump’s indictment and arrest could be imminent.

After several escalations, Trump upped the ante yet again in a late-night social media post by warning of “death & destruction” if he’s charged.

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Ms. Trump — a strident Trump critic — tore into her uncle over the threats, worried for Bragg’s safety, and said she hopes a judge ends up charging Trump for the threats:

MARY TRUMP: He has again been unleashing some of the most vile rhetoric yet. I don’t think he’s crazier. You know, it’s fascinating when he puts out a truth or whatever the whatever they’re called on his quite pathetic social media network in all caps at four in the morning, people start talking about how he’s more unhinged than ever. I’m like, you know, we’ve been, we’ve been playing this game for a really long time. What happened is he needed attention. He told the lie about, a very melodramatic lie. A lot of people fell for it, and suddenly he had a platform again to set up a situation in which somebody potentially could do his bidding for him. Let’s put it this way. I hope Mr. Bragg has lots of security. And I hope at some point in the not too distant future, a judge determines that not only is Donald engaged in very ill-advised, shall we say, rhetoric, but also potentially dangerous rhetoric. I hope they find that he obstructed, obstructed justice or something, because it’s just incredible. You know, I don’t like I don’t want to repeat it really. It’s just he’s he’s essentially calling for violence and in some cases calling for violence against a specific individual. And that all happened because he lied and people took him at his word, which last I checked, is something nobody should ever do.

Watch above via The Mary Trump Show.

