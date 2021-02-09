Mary Trump Says Insurrection Torpedoed Ivanka and Don Jr. Political Careers: ‘It’s Completely Over’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that her cousins Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have their dad’s incitement of the Capitol insurrection to thank for torpedoing any potential political careers they might have.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Ms. Trump about the impeachment trial that starts today, and how the allegations surrounding it will affect the former president’s children.

“How do you think this all affects Donald Trump Jr.’s and Ivanka’s dreams of being President Trump, the Kennedys of the Right, how do you think it’s going to impact them?” Obeidallah asked.

“Yeah, you had to go there didn’t you?” Trump said, to which Obeidallah replied “Well, you’re from the same family, I’m just curious, what do you think?”

Trump laughed and made a mock shushing movement, and said “I don’t want people to know that!”

Of her cousins’ political prospects, Trump said, “I think it’s over. I think it’s completely over because, and they have their father to thank for that. The insurrection was a bridge too far, Donny for sure is totally implicated in it, and if there’s any justice he will be indicted at some point as well.”

She also referenced recent reports on the Kushners’ private earnings during the Trump presidency, telling Obeidallah “You know, we have all this information coming up that Ivanka and Jared allegedly, employees of the federal government, have made in excess of $600 million through their grift over the last couple of years.”

“So I think that the fact that they think that there’s any chance for them to turn the corner or rehabilitate their prospects is just insane,” she said.

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

