Mary Trump Says Only 1 Way Trump Goes Away ‘And I’m Not Going To Say It Out Loud’ — Types It Out For CACKLING Michael Steele

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump made MSNBC host Michael Steele fairly cackle by typing something out that she refused to say out loud — namely the one way ex-president Donald Trump will go quietly into the night.

Mary Trump — host of The Mary Trump Show podcast and a strident Trump critic — was a guest on this week’s edition of the Michael Steele Podcast for an hour of psychoanalyzing America. But in one intriguing segment, Mary told Steele there was “only one way” her uncle would “go quietly” and she didn’t want to say it out loud.

Viewers could then see her typing something out via chat that caused Steele to guffaw, then continue on without revealing what she’d said:

MICHAEL STEELE: So. Let’s bring it full circle and let’s apply what we’ve learned to our politics in this upcoming election cycle. And, you know, Donald Trump has got his own issues. He’s going to deal with that. And I think in large measure, be unfazed by it because, a, you know, I’ve talked to Republicans alike. Well, you know, Donald Trump may not be the top of the ticket. I said that’s probably that’s not necessarily a good thing for the party. Do you think this man goes quietly into any good night? I mean, do you really think that happens? MARY TRUMP: There’s only one way that happens, and I’m not going to say it out loud. MICHAEL STEELE: Exactly. So so let’s look at. Now having some baseline understanding of what was driving a lot of this. What is animating folks in many respects, when you’re looking at this upcoming presidential cycle, you’ve already mentioned the fact that between 16 and 20 there was not a loss for Trumpism or the MAGA way, increased by seven plus million more voters. MARY TRUMP: Yeah. (types) MICHAEL STEELE: Looking at this from a psychologist, a clinical psychologist’s perspective. (looks at monitor) HA-HO! How do you assess the behavior that we’re about to? I mean, what is the early view of how voters look at this when they’re confronted with the stresses and strains of democracy. You made the point before that we’re not a real democracy. Some have made that case. How do people process that? Do they really know what that means being a republic versus being a full blown democracy? MARY TRUMP: Yeah, well, I’ll just interject for a second. MICHAEL STEELE: Go do your thing. MARY TRUMP: Because I think it’s really important to make this distinction. When I say that when Republicans say America is not a democracy, it’s a constitutional republic, they’re lying to you. It’s a, constitutional republics are types of democracies, right? When I say America isn’t a democracy. I simply mean America has never reached its potential because throughout its history, huge blocks of people. First it was all Black people and women, and then it was all women. And then and now it’s due to gerrymandering and voter suppression and voter subversion. In some cases, it’s selected groups of people that it’s just one vote. And it’s because of this report. It’s not because America isn’t on paper a democracy.

Perhaps Mary or Steele will share with the rest of the class.

Watch above via Michael Steele Network.

