Mary Trump Tells MSNBC ‘Common Criminal’ Donald Trump Will Be Meek ‘On Steroids’ When He Surrenders In Georgia

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told MSNBC host Alex Wagner ex-president Donald Trump is a “frightened little boy” who will wilt when he’s forced to report for arrest in Georgia like a “common criminal.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of Trump at a press conference on Monday night, August 14, 2023. Trump is charged with 13 counts that would add up to a maximum of 71.5 years in prison if convicted. Trump and the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment have been given until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has promised that if Trump is arrested, he will be forced to pose for a mugshot, which would then be made available to the press.

Mary Trump — host of The Mary Trump Show podcast and a strident Trump critic — was a guest on Wednesday night’s edition of MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight, during which the host asked if Trump’s angry facade is covering other emotions about being treated “like a common criminal” when he reports for his arrest:

MARY TRUMP: Probably the worst thing he can feel is humiliation. So he uses a lot of weapons at his disposal, a lot of defense mechanisms to displace that humiliation, to make it unconscious so he doesn’t have to feel. So we’ve been hearing from a lot of people in his inner circle that he is furious all the time. It’s much better to feel angry than it is to feel humiliated or afraid. But Donald is and always has been a frightened little boy deep down. And I actually believe that when he goes through this process next week or in the coming days, if he does as he should, as all of them should, because everybody else in his position has to. It might actually start breaking through that there’s nothing he can do to get out of this. We saw this in New York. He wasn’t, he wasn’t arrogant. He wasn’t brash. He submitted in a way that was meek. And we’re going to see the same thing, but on steroids. Next week, I believe. Yeah. ALEX WAGNER: I think that you’re making such, well, keen observations, quite obviously because you know the man well. But I think what you say about the manner in which he has sort of denied this reality is through anger and vitriol. And you can kind of deny the concept of incarceration. But when he is walked and potentially mug shot ID and fingerprinted and put through a jail system, that is not at all similar to the booking process that he’s gone through thus far. I wonder if that in and of itself is a form of humiliation just to the man who dares to descend from the gilded palace in which he resides, to sort of the basest levels of the judicial system and treated like a common criminal, that that very process to me seems like a schismatic moment in Donald Trump’s life. MARY TRUMP: Yeah, And quite honestly, just the fact that he has to show up on somebody else’s schedule and he does not have the option of saying, you know what, I don’t want to do this. That in itself is humiliating enough. We are seeing a man who, for his entire life has never had the experience of being held accountable for anything, you know, who has never had to submit to anybody who has always had the system rigged in his favor. At this point now, where for the fourth time, not only is he going, I’m sorry, for the fourth time, he’s going to have to show up and stand in front of a judge or go through the processing. But this time he’s actually going to have to go through all of it, just like any common criminal defendant.

