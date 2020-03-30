comScore

Maryland and Virginia Issue Stay-at-Home Orders to Combat Coronavirus; Virginia’s to Remain in Place Until June 10

By Josh FeldmanMar 30th, 2020, 3:29 pm

The governors of Virginia and Maryland are issuing stay-at-home orders today in new moves to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order to issue the stay-at home directive — officially in effect at 8 p.m. tonight — making it clear everyone should be staying in their homes unless they have to go for an “essential reason” or essential work.

This afternoon the state sent out an emergency announcement about the order:

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam also issued a similar stay-at-home order saying people must remain in their homes with exceptions of essential needs.

What’s particularly notable about Northam’s order is that it is to remain in effect until June 10th.

Per the Washington Post, Virginia announced 130 new cases today and Maryland announced 174 new cases.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: