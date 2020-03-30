Maryland and Virginia Issue Stay-at-Home Orders to Combat Coronavirus; Virginia’s to Remain in Place Until June 10

The governors of Virginia and Maryland are issuing stay-at-home orders today in new moves to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order to issue the stay-at home directive — officially in effect at 8 p.m. tonight — making it clear everyone should be staying in their homes unless they have to go for an “essential reason” or essential work.

This is a deadly public health crisis. We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home—we are directing them to do so. This executive order will become effective at 8:00 PM tonight. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 30, 2020

This afternoon the state sent out an emergency announcement about the order:

Starting to get used to these. Here’s Maryland, already got DC alert days ago. pic.twitter.com/8j5FtZFpTB — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 30, 2020

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam also issued a similar stay-at-home order saying people must remain in their homes with exceptions of essential needs.

What’s particularly notable about Northam’s order is that it is to remain in effect until June 10th.

Per the Washington Post, Virginia announced 130 new cases today and Maryland announced 174 new cases.

