‘Massively Un-American’: Trump Gets Pummeled By Cheney and Kinzinger for Admitting He Wanted Pence to Overturn Election

Representatives Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) ripped into Donald Trump over the former president’s admission he wanted his 2020 election defeat overthrown.

On Sunday, Trump released a statement once again attacking former Vice President Mike Pence for refusing his orders to halt Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Pence has repeatedly acknowledged he had no Constitutional authority to change the election outcome, though Trump continues to claim otherwise, saying “Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”

Cheney and Kinzinger, the two Republican members of the January 6 House select committee, both took notice of Trump’s rhetoric, and they see it as proof he sought to undermine democracy.

Kinzinger called out Trump’s “admission” on Sunday night, condemning it as a “massively un-American statement” and saying the GOP has to make a choice between Trump or the Constitution.

“It is time for every Republican leader to pick a side,” Kinzinger said. “Trump or the Constitution, there is no middle on defending our nation anymore.”

“He could have overturned the election.” This is an admission, and a massively un-American statement. It is time for every Republican leader to pick a side… Trump or the Constitution, there is no middle on defending our nation anymore. pic.twitter.com/Bp3dfn7cBe — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 31, 2022

On Monday, Cheney also called out Trump’s statement — plus comments made during his rally in Texas during which he offered to pardon his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol if elected president again.

“Trump uses language he knows caused the Jan 6 violence; suggests he’d pardon the Jan 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy; threatens prosecutors; and admits he was attempting to overturn the election,” Cheney wrote. “He’d do it all again if given the chance.”

Trump uses language he knows caused the Jan 6 violence; suggests he’d pardon the Jan 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy; threatens prosecutors; and admits he was attempting to overturn the election. He’d do it all again if given the chance. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 31, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com