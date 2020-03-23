Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) called out a double standard Monday with respect to former colleague Katie Hill and Senate Intel Chairman Richard Burr.

Gaetz tweeted, “@KatieHill4CA gets run out of Congress for screwing a campaign staffer absent any complaint. @SenatorBurr stays as Intelligence Chairman after screwing all Americans by falsely reassuring us w opeds on #COVID while he dumped his stock portfolio early. This is not fair.”

One significant point of bipartisan outrage in the past week has been the reporting of Burr’s stock dump around the time his committee was getting regular briefings on the coronavirus.

