Matt Gaetz Body Shames Lizzo While Advocating For Bikini Clad Beer Ads: ‘Nobody Wants to Buy a Beer From’ Her

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) managed to body shame Grammy award winning singer Lizzo while supporting beer makers using ads with bikini-clad models.

The congressman shared his views during the Tuesday night edition of Chris Plante The Right Squad on Newsmax where the co-hosts discussed Miller Lite’s resurfaced ad from March showing the brand apologizing for using bikini-clad models in ads. A clip from the show was circulated on Twitter via Jason Campbell of the progressive watchdog group Media Matters.

In the ad, which was released to celebrated Women’s History Month, comedian Ilana Glazer says that women were amongst the first people to brew beer in history. “Centuries later, how did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis,” Glazer said, referencing the iconic Miller Lite posters featuring bikini-clad models.

“I’ve already had to apologize to the ethics committee for enough, but what I would suggest here is that we watched Anheuser-Busch like torch their valuation and now Miller Lite is saying quite literally, ‘Hold my beer.’ As we go down that same path. And I don’t think it’s crazy to say that good looking women in bikinis sell beer. Like, nobody wants to buy beer from Lizzo,” Gaetz said.

It wasn’t long before a member of the round table spoke up for the four time Grammy award winner.

Democratic political analyst Jason Nichols chimed in to say, “I think Lizzo is attractive, but either way –”

“Are you buying beer from her?” Gaetz clapped back.

“I’m not buying beer based on somebody in a bikini anyway. I’m buying beer based on whether it’s a good beer,” Nichols said. “You have never bought a beer based on how a person looks in an ad.”

“I wish that were true,” Gaetz said.

Watch above via Chris Plante The Right Squad.

