Matt Gaetz Cuts Off Reporter’s Question About Vaccination: ‘We Should Be Talking More About Freeing Britney’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) refused to answer a reporter’s question this week about if he has been vaccinated and instead said that there should be more of a discussion of freeing Britney Spears from her conservatorship.

Cutting off a CNN reporter, Gaetz said, “That’s very nosy of you,” adding, “I think we should be talking more about freeing Britney.”

Gaetz’s answer was in a CNN article published on Thursday that stated, “Nearly half of House Republicans still won’t say publicly whether they are vaccinated against Covid-19, even as new cases rise nationwide.”

In hallway interviews on Capitol Hill, CNN has asked House Republicans if they have been vaccinated.

Gaetz has been outspoken about the conservatorship Spears has been under since 2008. Spears is trying to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship, which the superstar singer has decried as making her life miserable. Earlier this month, Gaetz spoke at a Free Britney rally.

Earlier this month, Britney Spears was granted permission to hire her own lawyer. She has since hired Mathew Rosengart.

