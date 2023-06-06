Matt Gaetz Goes After John Fetterman’s Mental Health Struggles in Bizarre Rant on the Economy

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) went after Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) during a discussion on the economic climate.

The exchange took place on the Monday night edition of Newsmax’s The Right Squad and a clip from the conversation began circulating on Twitter via Jason Campbell. from the progressive watchdog Media Matters.

“Gen-Xers who are amazingly just a few years away from retirement age themselves are also especially freaking out about all this,” host Chris Plante said regarding the economy.

“Forty-seven percent of gen-Xers say that they can’t even think about saving for retirement and are just trying to take care of day-to-day expenses. Month to month expenses. Sixty-four percent of gen-Xers say that they won’t have enough saved for retirement, period. Sixty-seven percent say their income is not keeping up with the rising cost of living in Joe Biden’s America,” he added.

Gaetz, a frequent guest on the roundtable show, decided to chime in about the situation.

“No one wants to buy their CD collections anymore. The gen-Xers that got all the great music, no one even wants that. So that major investment that was made unlikely to issue a return,” Gaetz began.

“When death is the good option, it is easy to see why John Fetterman is so depressed in this economy, and it is a direct result of the inflation,” Gaetz said taking aim at the Pennsylvania Senator’s recent battle with mental health that saw him seek treatment earlier this year.

Gaetz moved quickly past his comments and continued discussing the victims in the economic downturn.

“If you’re a younger person, if you’re in the economy, you can go make more money. You see variable income. But if you are hoping that you don’t outlive your cash and that cash doesn’t go as far as it used to, you can easily see how there is a true victim of this. They want to act like they can keep printing money, right, and underwriting debt, and no one ever pays for that. But it’s actually grandma and grandpa who pay for that when they don’t get to live their final days and final years in dignity,” Gaetz said.

Watch above via Newsmax’s Chris Plante The Right Squad.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com