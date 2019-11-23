Florida Republican Congressman and Sentient Crest White Strip Matt Gaetz zinged White House counselor Kellyanne Conway with a two-word reaction to her position on marijuana legalization: “OK boomer!”

On Saturday morning’s edition of CNN’s Smerconish, host Michael Smerconish talked with Gaetz about marijuana legalization, and Smerconish played a clip of Conway from an earlier show.

“For all the folks who talk about the benefits and the legality of marijuana, there are many health professionals and employers increasingly concerned that this is not your grandfather or your father’s marijuana,” Conway told Smerconish in April, adding “The TCH components are much stronger. We just can’t say it’s all good for all people at this moment. We’re very concerned about the effect on the brain among young people.”

Smerconish explained to Gaetz that he “was raising with her met the legalized marijuana as an alternative to those who are opioid addicted. I didn’t seem to be getting her support. Here’s my question because you are a Trump whisperer. How does this play with the big guy, and have you had the conversation?”

“I have worked to be a positive influence with the president on marijuana reform,” Gaetz said, then added “To my friend Kellyanne Conway I would say ‘OK boomer!'”

“I mean that’s a very boomer approach to marijuana if for no other reason that it’s actually THC, not TCH,” Gaetz pointed out, adding “and I think that her reflection shows a real ignorance to the science demonstrating that in states where there are marijuana programs, you see a reduction in schedule one drug recommendations, you also see a reduction in the types of overdoses that are crippling our country and hollowing out America, and so I think that if we have a lower acuity anti-pain alternative to heroin and opioids, I think that you’ll see the country do a lot better.”

Now that Matt Gaetz has come out in favor of marijuana and the phrase “OK boomer,” the time has obviously come for Americans to quit doing either.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]