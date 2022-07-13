Matt Gaetz Rages Against Alert System For Active Shooters: Democrats ‘Want You to be Afraid of the Second Amendment’

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) railed against a new House bill that would create an active shooter alert system similar to the one in place for missing children.

The Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022 is likely to pass the House this week after previous efforts have failed.

The bill will not only create a communications network to allow the public to be informed during an “emergency involving an active shooter,” but the “bill requires the Government Accountability Office to study and report on state and local responses to active shooters and situations requiring the issuance of a public alert or warning.”

Gaetz took issue with the public safety measure, which has gained in popularity due to the recent wave of mass shootings. The Congressman said, “One has to ask, what is the true purpose of this bill? Why do the Democrats want to use the power of government to bombard your cell phone with active shooter alerts 24 hours a day, seven days a week?”

“It’s because they want you to be afraid of the Second Amendment. It’s because they want you to be afraid of responsible gun ownership,” said Gaetz, answering his own rhetorical question.

“And they hope that if they program you and bombard you long enough that you’ll hate your own Second Amendment rights, or that you may tattle on your neighbor who is lawfully and rightfully exercising theirs. The American people should not fall for this. I yield,” said Gaetz concluding his floor speech.

Gaetz failed to mention that the U.S. so far has had some 330 mass shootings this year and recorded 692 mass shootings last year.

