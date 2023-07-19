Matt Gaetz’s Wife Wants You to Boycott ‘Barbie’ Despite Attending the Film’s Glitzy Premiere: Ken’s Testosterone is ‘Disappointingly Low’

Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), advised her Twitter followers to skip the much-talked about Barbie movie — despite attending the film’s Washington, D.C. premiere.

On Tuesday, Mrs. Gaetz posted pictures of the couple posing on the pink carpet, along with a photo showing her inside a life-size Barbie box. But despite the smiling images she posts, Mrs. Gaetz reported she did not have a good time watching the actual film.

Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I'd recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater. Here's why: The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment. The 2023 Barbie… pic.twitter.com/AsparSgvS4 — Ginger Gaetz (@LuckeyGinger) July 18, 2023

“Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater,” Gaetz warned.

She even provided a critique of the film which included disappointment in the testosterone levels for Ken.

“The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment,” she said.

“The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck),” Gaetz added.

Ginger said despite having high hopes for the film, she left the theatre “feeling let down.”

She even posted a pro and con list for her followers that warned of unfortunate portrayals “of big dreams.”

Pros:

💅🏽 Margot Robbie’s performance

👗 Stunning costume design

🎵 Amazing soundtrack Cons:

🫣 Unfortunate portrayal of big dreams causing anxiety instead of inspiration

👎 Disappointingly low T from Ken

🤰🏼 Unfair treatment of pregnant Barbie Midge

Gaetz even tagged the American Girl doll company in the post, asking them to take notes.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com