Matt Walsh Accused of Tricking People into Participating in ‘Gotcha’ Anti-Trans Documentary

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh is being accused of attempting to trick gender activists into participating in a project that one person called a “gotcha” anti-trans documentary.

Walsh’s opposition to the LGBTQ movement is well-documented, and he has been particularly vocal in his opposition to the notion that one can change genders.

Last October, Walsh stated on The Matt Walsh Show that gender ideology “is spread and propagated by force.”

What you’re witnessing … is a modern form of forced conversion. Gender activists compel normal people to affirm their doctrines under threat of public shaming, loss of income or violence, or all three in some cases. In a forced conversion centuries ago or even today in some parts of the world, you may have been coerced into affirming a religious doctrine under threat of being burned at the stake. Now you’re coerced into affirming the doctrines of the gender cult under threat of having everything else in your life, aside from your physical body, incinerating. Trans activists are basically what your public school history teacher told you the Inquisitors were.

Last month, Walsh challenged gender ideology on Dr. Phil in a segment where he had it out with a number of transgender activists.

Here’s the part on Dr Phil where I demonstrate that the “gender experts” cannot even define the word woman or explain what they mean when they use it pic.twitter.com/7CGcaEUlnj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2022

According to Eli Erlick, who posted about her encounter with Walsh’s alleged project in a lengthy Twitter thread, Walsh has spent a considerable amount of time in recent weeks and months using a fake organization called the “Gender Unity Project.”

She accused the project of being a front to coerce people into participating in what she called a “fake” film.

Erlick received an email from a woman named Makenna Lynn, as Erlick explained in a Twitter thread. That email said:

My name is Makenna, I am the Associate Producer for an upcoming independent documentary on the topic of gender for Gender Unity Project. We are making a film exploring the real lives of people in the LGBTQIA+ communities, and to shed some light on the topics of gender identity, and gender fluidity, in a way that will capture the attention of all Americans and be educational. I’m reaching out to you to see if you would be interested in being interviewed for the film? If so, do you have any availability in the next couple weeks to sit down for about a half hour for the interview?

So @MattWalshBlog's crew is trying to trick trans people into joining a fake documentary. His producers set up a whole front organization (@GenderUnityProj) and tried to recruit me into his next anti-trans documentary. Here's the wild story of how it went down (1/x): pic.twitter.com/Kqy3x5oZQe — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 7, 2022 It started with an email from the “Gender Unity Project” a couple weeks ago. They claimed they were doing a film on the trans community and gave me names of well-known trans individuals and surgeons they had interviewed. It all seemed normal at first. pic.twitter.com/lXmFmOO4OP — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 7, 2022

Erlick reported being suspicious said she discovered upon doing some research that Makenna Lynn is actually Makenna Lynn Waters, who is a producer on Walsh’s show.

Then I looked Makenna Lynn up. Her name didn’t show up anywhere. After some heavy searching, I realized she used her middle name in our emails. I found the IMDB page of her real name (Makenna Waters). pic.twitter.com/c8ih7WV4xR — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 7, 2022 It turns out she’s Matt Walsh's producer! That’s not a red flag: that’s a gun to your face. She wasn’t just a crewmember for his show: she worked on over 200 episodes! I finally found her Twitter (@movieaholic27), which features videos of Walsh & Shapiro doing their usual BS pic.twitter.com/XNnH2jtfbB — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 7, 2022

She was also curious after she was asked to fly to Nashville, Tennessee, where Walsh lives and the Daily Wire is headquartered.

Then she offered to fly me to Arizona… again, the surgeon they were interviewing wasn’t responding to them. Then, finally, Nashville: where Matt Walsh lives. pic.twitter.com/aVyBCMLs6X — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 7, 2022

Erlick discovered upon doing some further research that the Gender Unity Project is actually an LLC based in Boulder, Colorado — and it is connected to conservative filmmaker Justin Folk.

I decided to look closer into the “Gender Unity Project.” After searching its state registration number, I learned it was registered to Justin Folk (@JustinFolk), a far-right documentarian who works for Matt Walsh and Prager U. pic.twitter.com/lAM4f9veMb — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 7, 2022

Erlick concluded:

This year, Matt Walsh declared his “assault on gender ideology.” This is only the tip of the iceberg. Who knows how far he and his followers will go to attack, demean, and dehumanize trans people? So, if you’re contacted by these slimy assholes, don’t respond. The last thing we need right now is another “gotcha” anti-trans documentary. Stay alert and take any media personalities with a grain of salt.

The Twitter account for the Gender Unity Project is currently suspended.

Twitter did not say which of its policies the account broke, but did link users to its rules page for privacy, safety and authenticity.

A website for the Gender Unity Project is still active.

