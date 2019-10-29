MattGaetzIsATool Takes Off on Twitter

Yesterday we covered the Twitter back-and-forth between Congressman Matt Gaetz and Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner.

To briefly recap: Gaetz shared a photo bragging about being with the president at the World Series. Lassner commented, “Omg this fucking tool.” Gaetz responded by asking if his employers at NBC are okay with that language, even invoking Ronan Farrow’s book, and Lassner shot back tweeting in part, “I don’t work for NBC.”

Lassner wasn’t done, and today he started #MattGaetzIsATool:

PLEASE don’t try and make this hashtag trend. Thank you. #MattGaetzIsATool — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 29, 2019

Trying to get #MattGaetzIsATool to trend is childish. I am way too mature for that. #MattGaetzIsATool — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 29, 2019

It soon took off and, as of this posting, it’s one of the top trends in the U.S.:

Call me crazy but I think we should all help @andylassner in making #MattGaetzIsATool trend — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 29, 2019

I’m proud of your maturity, Andy. You’re above trending things like #MattGaetzIsATool https://t.co/AZFFCBoJM2 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) October 29, 2019

Andy, I promise at your request to never use #MattGaetzIsATool in anything I do even though it is true that #MattGaetzIsATool and using the #MattGaetzIsATool is a tool is an accurate way of summarizing how I feel about #MattGaetzIsATool. However, at your request, I will not. https://t.co/A4OsQlK9Dn — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 29, 2019

Even Gaetz himself tried to get in on it:

