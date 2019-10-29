comScore

#MattGaetzIsATool Takes Off on Twitter

By Josh FeldmanOct 29th, 2019, 2:32 pm

Matt Gaetz Blasts House Democrats' Closed-Door Impeachment Hearings

Yesterday we covered the Twitter back-and-forth between Congressman Matt Gaetz and Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner.

To briefly recap: Gaetz shared a photo bragging about being with the president at the World Series. Lassner commented, “Omg this fucking tool.” Gaetz responded by asking if his employers at NBC are okay with that language, even invoking Ronan Farrow’s book, and Lassner shot back tweeting in part, “I don’t work for NBC.”

Lassner wasn’t done, and today he started #MattGaetzIsATool:

It soon took off and, as of this posting, it’s one of the top trends in the U.S.:

Even Gaetz himself tried to get in on it:

