MattGaetzIsATool Takes Off on Twitter

Yesterday we covered the Twitter back-and-forth between Congressman Matt Gaetz and Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner.
To briefly recap: Gaetz shared a photo bragging about being with the president at the World Series. Lassner commented, “Omg this fucking tool.” Gaetz responded by asking if his employers at NBC are okay with that language, even invoking Ronan Farrow’s book, and Lassner shot back tweeting in part, “I don’t work for NBC.”
Lassner wasn’t done, and today he started #MattGaetzIsATool:
PLEASE don’t try and make this hashtag trend.
Thank you.
— andy lassner (@andylassner) October 29, 2019
Trying to get #MattGaetzIsATool to trend is childish.
I am way too mature for that. #MattGaetzIsATool
— andy lassner (@andylassner) October 29, 2019
It soon took off and, as of this posting, it’s one of the top trends in the U.S.:
Call me crazy but I think we should all help @andylassner in making #MattGaetzIsATool trend
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 29, 2019
Me showing up to the #MattGaetzIsATool party: https://t.co/IiQSO0CdMZ pic.twitter.com/Nwng81LfPV
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 29, 2019
I’m proud of your maturity, Andy. You’re above trending things like #MattGaetzIsATool https://t.co/AZFFCBoJM2
— kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) October 29, 2019
Yes. Very childish #MattGaetzIsATool https://t.co/ivMGfWYxum
— Rick Tyler (@rickwtyler) October 29, 2019
Simply put: #MattGaetzIsATool
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 29, 2019
Psssst. #MattGaetzIsATool. Tell EVERYONE.
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 29, 2019
.@PhilEhr is a retired U.S. Navy commander challenging @MattGaetz for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.
Donate to Phil’s campaign against Gaetz here: https://t.co/e88hxbyf9v#MattGaetzIsATool https://t.co/NkMsbc31An
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 29, 2019
Andy, I promise at your request to never use #MattGaetzIsATool in anything I do even though it is true that #MattGaetzIsATool and using the #MattGaetzIsATool is a tool is an accurate way of summarizing how I feel about #MattGaetzIsATool. However, at your request, I will not. https://t.co/A4OsQlK9Dn
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 29, 2019
Even Gaetz himself tried to get in on it:
I kinda like it… pic.twitter.com/Zydz5sDmFb
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 29, 2019
