Maureen Dowd Defends Pelosi: AOC ‘Slimed’ Her With Accusation She’s Singling Out Women of Color

This latest (and most public) bout of Democratic infighting was set off in part by Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s comments to New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd about “the Squad”––freshmen congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

What’s emerged since then has been a remarkable back-and-forth, including Ocasio-Cortez blasting Pelosi for singling out women of color in a “disrespectful” way. Some Democrats have been outspoken in chastising these freshmen Democrats, and the official House Democrats Twitter account heated things up even more last night with a direct shot at Ocasio-Cortez’ chief of staff for a tweet critical of one of their members.

And with debate raging in the Democratic party, Dowd has followed up on her conversation with Pelosi by defending the Speaker, arguing that Pelosi and AOC are “trapped in a generational and ideological tangle that poses a real threat to the Democrats’ ability to beat Donald Trump next year.”

Dowd says Ocasio-Cortez “slimed” Pelosi with her insinuation the Speaker’s specifically targeting women of color with her rhetoric, saying, “A.O.C. should consider the possibility that people who disagree with her do not disagree with her color.”

“The progressives act as though anyone who dares disagree with them is bad. Not wrong, but bad, guilty of some human failing, some impurity that is a moral evil that justifies their venom,” she writes.

Dowd also calls out Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, and features a quote from Rahm Emanuel, who said that Chakrabarti is a “snot-nosed punk” who “should only be so lucky to learn from somebody like Nancy who has shown incredible courage and who has twice returned the Democratic Party to power.”

You can read the whole thing here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com