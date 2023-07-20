Mayor Eric Adams Says New York City Needs ‘Help’ and Has ‘No More Room’ For Migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams shared with the press on Thursday that the city simply has no more room for migrants.

The comments, which were made during a press conference began circulating on Twitter via The Post Millennial.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on illegal immigrants: “We have no more room in this city, and we need help.” pic.twitter.com/egU6gifwBO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 20, 2023

When asked about more migrants coming to the city from places like the Southern border, Adams said “our cup has basically runneth over.”

“We stated several months ago that we have reached full capacity and that full capacity was verbalized, and now New York is just going to be visually actualized. We’re going to see how much of our cup has basically runneth over. We have no more room in the city and we need help,” Adams said.

This comes a day after his administration launched new initiatives to help the current migrants in the city but dissuade more from coming.

Adams plans to start enforcing a 60 day policy on the city’s shelter system.

Migrants will have 60 days in the system to find other housing. After 60 days, they will be removed and forced to reapply for shelter accommodations.

Additionally, there will be fliers handed out along the U.S. Southern border that warn that New York City may not be able to help migrants looking to live there.

According to Bloomberg:

The administration also plans to distribute fliers at the US southern border, in a marketing push to remind migrants that New York City is an expensive city that cannot guarantee help for new arrivals. “Please consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the US.”

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com