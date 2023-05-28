Amid criticism from far-Right House Republicans claiming that he didn’t win enough concessions in his agreement on the debt ceiling, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is lavishing praise on President Joe Biden’s team.

Speaking at a news conference from the Capitol on Sunday morning, McCarthy detailed the timeline of the agreement, and saluted the White House for coming to the table.

“The president said he wouldn’t negotiate with us for 97 days,” McCarthy said. “He wouldn’t even allow us to talk. After we passed the bill, we were able to get in. But it wasn’t until the final two weeks that we’ve really been able to sit down and communicate with one another another.

“And I do want the thank president’s team that he put together. Very professional, very smart. Very strong beliefs that are different than ours. And I think at the end of the day people can look together to be able to sign it in the House and the Senate.

The kind words about the other side are unlikely to sit well with members of McCarthy’s caucus who have voiced their dissent about the deal. Numerous House Republicans have slammed the agreement on Twitter in the hours since it was struck.

“RINOs congratulating McCarthy for getting almost zippo in exchange for $4T debt ceiling hike was enough to make you 🤮,” Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) wrote.

“This ‘deal”’ is insanity,” added Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC). “A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to. Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better.”

McCarthy said 95 percent of House Republicans are behind him. And given that the deal is likely to have significant Democratic support, the deal could go through even with significant Republican opposition.

However, as a result of the deal he made to become Speaker, any single member can move to vacate the Speaker’s chair.

Asked by a reporter if he was worried if any of the deal’s critics would move to vacate, which would put his job on the line, McCarthy answered bluntly.

“Not at all,” he said. “Not at all.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

