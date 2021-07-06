McConnell Says ‘There’s No Good Reason’ Not to Get Vaccinated: ‘It Almost Guarantees You Don’t Die From It If You Get It’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed back on vaccine skepticism during remarks in Kentucky Tuesday.

The top Republican senator has encouraged vaccinations multiple times in the past few months, specifically addressing the level of vaccine hesitancy among Republican men. In April the Biden administration commended McConnell for his leadership on the issue.

On Tuesday McConnell again emphasized that the three vaccines are a medical miracle and said, “We’re in the red zone on vaccines, but we’re not quite in the end zone yet.”

“There’s no good reason not to get vaccinated. We need to finish the job,” he continued. “And I know there is some skepticism out there, but let me put it his way. It may not guarantee you don’t get it, but it almost guarantees you don’t die from it if you get it.”

Other Republicans have come under criticism for their comments about vaccines, including Senator Ron Johnson. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel called out Johnson for his recent news conference with individuals who said they got serious effects from the vaccines.

“Instead of encouraging more people to get vaccinated so we can be rid of this plague once and for all,” the editorial board wrote, “Johnson has chosen to use his taxpayer-financed megaphone to draw attention to a vanishingly small number of people who believe they suffered a serious side effect.”

You can watch McConnell’s comments above (the relevant part starts at the 11-minute mark), via WSIL.

