Meadows Texts Show House Republican Wanted Intel Community to Probe Whether Italian Satellites Stole Votes From Trump

A House Republican sought to use the intelligence community in order to help former president Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to text messages obtained by CNN.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) went as far as to call for an investigation into whether Italian satellites stole votes from the former president.

The messages were given to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. They add another name into the mix of those who attempted to help delay the certification of the results.

According to CNN, Perry texted Meadows numerous times following the election.

On Nov. 12, the congressman and U.S. Army veteran sent Meadows a message asking him to have the country’s intelligence community look into international chatter about Dominion Voting Systems.

Perry was apparently operating under the belief the company’s election equipment was used to steal a win from Trump.

“From an Intel friend: [Director of National Intelligence] needs to task NSA to immediately seize and begin looking for international comms related to Dominion,” Perry texted.

That same day, Perry texted Meadows a theory that unnamed British actors might have been behind election malfeasance.

CNN reported,

Perry wrote to Meadows again on November 12 claiming that “the Brits” orchestrated a conspiracy to manipulate voting machines in the US and that then-CIA Director Gina Haspel was helping cover it up. “And Gina is still running around on the Hill covering for the Brits who helped quarterback this entire operation,” Perry texted. “DNI needs to be tasked to audit their overseas accounts at CIA – and their National Endowment for Democracy.”

In December 2020, Perry again reached out to Meadows, but received no response.

He reportedly sent Meadows a conspiracy theory video from YouTube that implied satellites based in Italy had changed votes from Trump to then-candidate Joe Biden.

“Why can’t we just work with the Italian government?” Perry asked.

The messages also purport to show that Perry acted as an intermediary Meadows and individuals at the Department of Justice.

