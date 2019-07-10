UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch resigned Wednesday over those leaked cables in which he talked about the Trump administration as “inept” and worse. He wrote, “We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

He said Trump is “radiating insecurity” and that he doubts the Trump administration will “ever look competent.”

Senator Lindsey Graham reacted to his resignation Wednesday by blaming the media.

Yes, Graham lamented how Darroch got a “raw deal” from the press by sharing one of the non-scathing quotes in those leaked cables and knocking “selective media coverage”:

Kim Darroch did an outstanding job as Ambassador and sorry to see he has resigned his post. He got a raw deal from press. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 10, 2019

Ambassador @KimDarroch always understood the strength of President Trump and referred to him as the “Terminator” who is indestructible and will most likely be reelected. pic.twitter.com/ddUGvNGneG — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 10, 2019

A good example of selective media coverage of an issue. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 10, 2019

It should be noted that earlier this week Trump trashed Darroch and said “we will no longer deal with him” (the State Department subsequently said they would continue to deal with “all accredited individuals until we get any further guidance from the White House or the president”):

I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

….thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

Trump also called Darroch “wacky” and a “pompous fool.”

So Media Twitter wasn’t exactly buying Graham’s take that this is the media’s fault:

from the what, now — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) July 10, 2019

The press forced POTUS to do days of tweets, Jake https://t.co/ULbBxIpwnM — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 10, 2019

Trump in the last three days called Darroch:

– “wacky”

– “a pompous fool”

– “not liked or well thought of within the U.S.”

– “a very stupid guy” And declared the U.S. would “no longer deal with” him. https://t.co/xB0SgvPO00 — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) July 10, 2019

anyone familiar with the circumstances of the ambassador’s resignation knows it’s not the press he’s resentful of https://t.co/1MbgEEx9C6 — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) July 10, 2019

Ah yes. I remember that NYT headline that called Darroch “very stupid” and “a pompous fool.” Oh wait, that was President Trump. https://t.co/BnH9QAbxxH — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 10, 2019

Some good galaxy brain here https://t.co/BOit43gVTy — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 10, 2019

From the press? I think you left off ident. He got raw deal from the guy you enable each day. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 10, 2019

