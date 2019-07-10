comScore

Media Twitter Calls Out Lindsey Graham for Blaming UK Ambassador Resignation on… Getting ‘Raw Deal from Press’

By Josh FeldmanJul 10th, 2019, 12:30 pm

UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch resigned Wednesday over those leaked cables in which he talked about the Trump administration as “inept” and worse. He wrote, “We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

He said Trump is “radiating insecurity” and that he doubts the Trump administration will “ever look competent.”

Senator Lindsey Graham reacted to his resignation Wednesday by blaming the media.

Yes, Graham lamented how Darroch got a “raw deal” from the press by sharing one of the non-scathing quotes in those leaked cables and knocking “selective media coverage”:

It should be noted that earlier this week Trump trashed Darroch and said “we will no longer deal with him” (the State Department subsequently said they would continue to deal with “all accredited individuals until we get any further guidance from the White House or the president”):

Trump also called Darroch “wacky” and a “pompous fool.”

So Media Twitter wasn’t exactly buying Graham’s take that this is the media’s fault:

