Mediaite Editor Warns Alvin Bragg Might Have Ace In The Hole: ‘This Could End Up Being Very Bad for Trump’

Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall told Newsnation anchor Leland Vittert that former President Donald Trump could be in a lot more trouble than many analysts who assume Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has brought a weak case against Trump.

On Thursday night’s edition of NewsNation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert,

LELAND VITTERT: Colby Hall with us now, founding editor of Mediaite, the world’s premiere site for the News About the News. You’re just going to be busy over the next couple of months, years? I don’t know.

COLBY HALL: There will be lots of clicks to be had in the political media ecosystem. It is fascinating that it seemed that former President Trump almost took a victory lap yesterday when he went to Truth Social and lauded the grand jury because it really looked like he at least that they were going to pass, and they were going to to vote and not indict him.

You know, as we’ve heard the reporting that Mar a Lago was taken aback and really surprised by this. But, yeah, I think we’re just we’re just starting to see the media circus.

And from what I’ve seen thus far, a lot, most everyone is saying the same thing that we’ve seen on your show. And I would cau– and that is to say that these are these are weak cases, case we case and this may benefit Trump politically. I might take the other point of view and say, we don’t know yet. And this, I think, could end up being very bad for Trump because we haven’t, the indictment is we haven’t seen it yet. It’s unsealed. And there’s some other bits of information.

It’s not just Michael Cohen. We know that David Pecker was called back to the grand jury. He was the publisher of National Enquirer who was part of the catch and kill scheme that the Stormy Daniels story surrounded. And then Allen (Weisselberg), his– the Trump Org attorney just changed lawyers. That news broke yesterday and today. So there’s other evidence that suggest that I think Alvin Bragg may have more in this case than we currently know…

LELAND VITTERT: That’s the question. Does he have some ace up his sleeve?