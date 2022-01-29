Mediaite Founder Dan Abrams: ‘I Root For The Media’ in Exchanges with Psaki But CBN Reporter’s Fail ‘Was a Tough One to Watch’

Mediaite founder and NewsNation host Dan Abrams admitted he “root(s) for the media” in contentious exchanges with Jen Psaki, but found one such tussle “tough” to watch.

On Friday night’s edition of Dan Abrams Live, the host devoted his regular “Mediaite Moments” segment to the riveting (like a trainwreck) flameout endured by Christian Broadcasting Network White House Correspondent Caitlin Burke this week.

Mr. Abrams described Ms. Psaki’s contentious exchanges with reporters — dubbed #PsakiBombs by some — and admitted he roots for the reporters, but delivered a blow-by-blow commentary on Ms. Burke that saw her emerge rather scathed that day:

MR. ABRAMS: Time now for our media moments, we check in on the day’s biased buzz and bull in the world of cable news and beyond. Tonight we turn to the White House briefing room, where the back and forth between press secretary Jen Psaki and reporters can be a kill or be killed type sport. Sometimes the media gets the best as Psaki with pointed questions that back her into a rhetorical corner. And yet other times she’s the one asking the tough questions right back, as was evidenced by this painful moment featuring Christian Broadcasting Network correspondent Caitlin Burke.

MS. BURKE (video clip): Can you speak to concerns that spending plans that come out of build back better aren’t paid for? And so could mean higher deficits and more inflation in the future aren’t paid for? Correct. Build back better is paid for.

MR. ABRAMS: It’s fair question, but if you noticed a brief but awkward pause following that exchange, you’re not alone. Unfortunately for Burke, it went downhill from there.

MS. PSAKI (video clip): OK. Can you speak to the concerns that are coming in that it’s ignoring the concerns from now, but who’s saying it’s not paid for? Because there have been a range of economists saying it’s entirely paid for, and that has been a priority for the president.

MR. ABRAMS: We did not edit in that awkward pause that happened in real time. So you clearly knew she had a wounded pride in her sights and went in for the kill.

MS. PSAKI (video clip): It has also been concluded by a number of Nobel laureates and experts from a range of economic experts on the outside that it will not contribute to inflation. So those are the global experts that we would point to, but there may be others suggesting something else, but I don’t know who those people are.

MR. ABRAMS [00:01:46] So this is the point where if you’ve studied the issue, follow up with a tough question, challenging Psaki. But if you haven’t. Well, then you just take the L right and live to fight another day. Unfortunately for Burke, she did neither.

MS. BURKE (video clip): So they’re also not expected to contribute to future inflation?

MS. PSAKI (video clip): The Build Back Better bill? Again, it’s fully paid for. We would point to Nobel laureates and a range of global economists who have conveyed that it would not contribute to inflationary pressures.

MR. ABRAMS: I’ll admit I root for the media in these exchanges with Jen Psaki, so this was a tough one to watch for Caitlin Burke. She gets credit, though, for her post-game analysis of the moment on the Daily Rundown podcast.

MS. BURKE (video clip): I’m not going to lie, I was a little more down with my first White House briefing question, and I, you know, I will admit I wasn’t prepared enough.

MR. ABRAMS: Politics and media can be a rough game for rookies.