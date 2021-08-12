Mediaite is Hiring a Social Media Intern For Fall 2021

Mediaite is hiring a social media intern for the Fall 2021 semester, beginning in September. The ideal candidate is a current college or graduate student looking for hands-on social media experience at a news and politics site.

Mediaite is a leading voice at the intersection of politics, media, and entertainment.

As an intern, you’ll gain vital experience working in editorial and social for a digital media outlet. You will have the chance to shape stories for our site that millions of people will see.

We are accepting candidates who can work from wherever — this internship can be virtual or in person at our offices in New York City. This is a for credit intern position – so talk to your school – and yes, several of our full-time editors over the years began in the intern program!

To Apply: Please attach all of the following documents to your application email to jobs@mediaite.com:

1) A resume or CV.

2) A cover letter briefly outlining why your experience, knowledge, and personality make you the ideal intern for Mediaite.

