Mediaite Smashes Traffic Records With Big Front Page Numbers

We are proud to announce that Mediaite broke its traffic record in 2022, pulling in 422 million page views (approaching half a billion, no big deal).

The latest record is part of a years long trend of growth. Our 2022 total page view number is 20% higher than our 2021 total — and a whopping 140% higher than our 2017 total.

The strong numbers have continued into January, with 37.8 million page views and 7.36 million uniques. What’s more, much of that traffic is direct to the homepage. At a time where digital publishers are struggling to bring in audiences without the help of social media and referral traffic, Mediaite saw an impressive 16% of its 2022 page views come from our own homepage.

That growth has come in no small part thanks to our incredible team of writers and editors. Managing editor Joe DePaolo, founding editor Colby Hall, contributing editor Sarah Rumpf, senior editors Alex Griffing and Michael Luciano; editors Caleb Howe, Tommy Christopher, and Ken Meyer; and reporters Zachary Leeman, Candice Ortiz, Juwan Holmes, Luke Kane, and Isaac Schorr have all been instrumental in our success.

As I told CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who was first to report our new milestone, the site has asserted itself as a must-read for those following the media industry:

Mediaite has long been the website of choice for both those inside the media industry and those obsessed with it. It has been extremely gratifying to see the site develop into a daily must-read for so many politicos, industry leaders, and news consumers alike. Thanks to the herculean efforts of a comparatively small-yet-nimble team, we’ve seen impressive year over year growth that illustrates the enduring appetite for reporting on the media industry.

We also want to extend a hearty thanks to you, the reader, whose enthusiasm for media and politics makes this all possible.

Looking forward to many more milestones to come.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com