Meghan Markle Comes For Podcast King Joe Rogan With Gigantic Debut

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle debuted her long-awaited podcast this week and quickly dominated the Spotify charts.

Markle and Prince Harry signed their exclusive content deal with Spotify back in 2020. It wasn’t until Tuesday that content from the couple’s production company Archwell was finally released.

Archetypes, hosted by Markle, aims to “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

Her first featured guest was none other than close friend and tennis star Serena Williams. They spoke at length about the word “ambitious” and how it’s been used negatively towards women. Williams and Markle discussed their journeys in the media spotlight and how they deal with criticism, especially as mothers.

The debut of the show was met with mixed reactions but quickly rose in the Spotify charts.

Archetypes dethroned the king of Spotify, Joe Rogan, on Wednesday.

Spotify has heavily advertised the new show. On Tuesday, they released a short teaser for the podcast which featured Markle promising “unfiltered” content:

People should expect the real me in this and probably the me that they’ve never gotten to know, certainly not in the past few years, um, where everything is through the lens of the media, as opposed to, ‘Hey, it’s me.’ I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and yeah — it’s fun.

