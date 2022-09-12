Meghan Markle’s Podcast Halted After Just Three Episodes in Wake of Queen’s Passing

Just four weeks after launching her long awaited podcast, Meghan Markle will put a pause on Archetypes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked the exclusive Spotify deal back in December 2020 and the world patiently waited to finally hear Markle uncensored.

The first episode finally premiered earlier this summer on August 23rd, featuring Serena Williams as the first guest.

The podcast, which promised to showcase a new side to Markle, had only released three episodes when Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8th.

An updated description of the show on Spotify revealed, in the wake of the queen’s death, Markle’s podcast would go on hiatus.

“New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.”

On September 9th, King Charles III announced that in addition to the 12-day mourning period for the monarch, an additional 7 days would be added following her funeral on September 19th.

Fans of Markle’s podcast can hopefully listen to a new episode on September 26th, if all goes according to plan.

Markle and Prince Harry are set to take part in memorial services for the Queen alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, later this week.

