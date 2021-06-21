Meghan McCain went after President Joe Biden for supporting pro-choice legislation, claiming “he’s doing grave spiritual harm to himself” and to the United States.

The View hosts tackled the Catholic Church’s current rift with Biden — noting that U.S. bishops have expressed overwhelming support to deny Biden — the nation’s second Catholic president — communion because of his support of abortion rights.

“When comes to the separation of church and state, the onus is on the government, not the church,” said McCain, adding that the church will attempt to impede and influence whenever possible.

McCain went on to note that Biden’s stance on abortion rights has shifted, pointing to the conflict between his personal opinions and how his method of governing.

“If you are a devout Catholic, as President Biden claims to be, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you, and President Biden had been supportive of the Hyde Amendment up until 2019 when he decided to run for president,” she said, explaining that the amendment barred federal funding for abortion.

McCain went on to express her view that “abortion is murder,” claiming that she and others who oppose the right to choose must protect the government-funded “killing of the unborn.”

“It’s ultimately up to the church, but he’s walking a very fine line here, and ultimately, all of these issues are literally life and death for Catholics, for devout Christians,” she said. “And he’s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his — with his personal faith, and I believe he’s doing great spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country.”

Watch above, via ABC.

