Former cohost of The View Meghan McCain lit into her former colleague Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday in the wake of her controversial comments about the Holocaust.

Goldberg issued an apology for saying the Holocaust was not about race, writing on Twitter Monday, “On Today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both.”

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.” She continued, “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver [sic]. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

McCain also took to Twitter, writing, “I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on.”

She added, “That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said.”

McCain announced her exit from The View in July 2021 and later claimed a fight with cohost Joy Behar was the final straw precipitating her leaving the influential program, despite having two years left on her contract.

Goldberg’s apology hasn’t appeased all her critics according to reporting from the New York Post’s Page Six.

The Post ran a headline on Tuesday saying, “Whoopi Goldberg ‘is in deep s–t’ and should be fired, ABC insiders claim.”

The celebrity gossip site published bombastic quotes attributed to ABC insiders, including:

“This will cast a shadow over everything for a while. Even Joy Behar was heard saying backstage that Whoopi is ‘dead wrong’ and may not ever recover from this,” the source said. “Joy found this particularly troubling and couldn’t believe Whoopi wouldn’t stand corrected until she was forced.” According to the insider, others at ABC are “incredulous” and allegedly asking questions like, “How stoned can she be?”

